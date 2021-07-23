Windsor-Essex Dealing with a COVID-19 Vaccine Surplus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it has a plenty of COVID-19 vaccine and is once again asking those who are eligible or need a second dose to roll up their sleeves.

"I request every resident of Windsor-Essex, if they're eligible to get the vaccine, please get the vaccine," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says the health unit is receiving between 16,000 to 20,000 doses weekly from the province but is only administrating between 2,300 to 2,400 daily at its mass vaccination sites.

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit is working with its partners and are monitoring the expiration dates for the vaccine but at this time, there is no outstanding deadline to use the vaccine.

He says Windsor-Essex has a vaccine surplus.

"A couple of months out, or a couple of weeks ago or maybe a few weeks ago that would have been great news for our community and we would be very happy that we had so much vaccine that we can give because there was huge demand, but now we are sitting on the opposite end of it that we have more vaccine but very less demand" he says.

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit does not want to see any vaccine wasted in Windsor-Essex.

"These are the precious vaccine," says Dr. Ahmed. "We are in Canada, we are privileged, we are lucky to have an abundance of these vaccine, many countries are begging for these vaccines. We don't want to waste these vaccines."

Dr. Ahmed says he would like to see a vaccination coverage rate of at least 80 per cent for Windsor-Essex.

He says his goal is 90 per cent.

Dr. Ahmed adds, he wants a 70 per cent coverage rate in every age band.