Windsor-Essex enjoying Paczki Day

It's also the second year in a row, the bakery has baked its paczki instead of frying them.

At Tony Blaks Union Bakery on Tecumseh Road East , the bakery plans to make over 3,000 of the filled treats.

One customer at the bakery told AM800 news, "It's the greatest baking day of the year."

The bakery is offering four fillings this year, raspberry, plum, custard, and lemon.

Another customer said, "It's Fat Tuesday, Paczki Day, you got to have it."

Today is Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent on the Christian calendar.