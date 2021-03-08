Windsor-Essex Expected to Receive More COVID-19 Vaccine in the Coming Weeks

Slowly but surely, people across Windsor-Essex are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says to date, 4.74 per cent of the local population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

He says 2.73 per cent have received both doses.

Dr. Ahmed says weekly shipments of the vaccine will also increase by the end of the month.

"The vaccine rollout will ramp up in the coming weeks with large shipments of the vaccine coming to our region," says Dr. Ahmed. "So right now we are getting roughly around 4000 vaccine but we anticipating by the end of this month, we will be receiving more than 12,000-13,000 doses of vaccine in our region so that would triple the supply of our vaccine."

A total of 31,783 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.

The health unit began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout at area long term care and retirement homes on January 1.

The local health agency has also opened two vaccination sites this month for the 80 and over population at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Windsor Regional Hospital started COVID-19 vaccinations at the St. Clair College SportsPlex near the end of December.