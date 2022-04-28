Windsor-Essex experiences a weekly drop in high risk COVID-19 cases

A weekly change in the number of high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a decrease in high risk cases for the first time in six weeks.

According to the health unit, the region saw an 11.9 per cent drop in cases the week of April 18 to 24 compared to the previous week but that the percent positivity remained relatively unchanged.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is asking the community to look at the overall data and believes the disease activity in the community remains the same as the previous week.

"I think there's still significant disease burden," he continued. "It's hard to know when you're at the peak while you're at the peak and we maybe at the peak but we may not be at the peak. I think we just have to watch and be cautious as we move forward."

Dr. Nesathurai says the community should continue to follow all public health safety measures.

"Staying at home if you're sick, wearing a mask indoors, wearing a mask if you can't remain consistently two metres away from somebody else, to get vaccinated and be update on your vaccine status," he added.

He says data from Easter weekend is expected during next week's summary.

"We may see it in next weeks data elements, so I think I would look to next week's data to make some judgements about that."

The weekly high-risk case rate for the week is 177.2 cases per 100,000 population.

The health unit says waste water surveillance also showed a week to week decline.