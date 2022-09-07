Windsor-Essex experiencing a jump in monkeypox cases

A jump in the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are now five confirmed cases in the area.

The health unit reported the region's first confirmed case in July.

Last month during Windsor-Essex PrideFest weekend, the health unit offered a pre-exposure monkeypox vaccine to the community.

90 doses of the pre-exposure vaccine were administered.

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, rashes, and scabs of infected people or animals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, followed by the development of a rash. The time from infection to symptoms is usually 7 to 14 days.