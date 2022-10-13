Windsor-Essex faces another day of 'Code Black'

Residents in Windsor-Essex faced another day of 'Code Black' in the region.

On Wednesday, CUPE Local 2974 issued numerous 'Code Black' on Twitter throughout the day, warning residents that wait times for an ambulance were upwards of 50 minutes.

A 'Code Black' is when the volume of calls outpaces paramedic resources.

Over the past two weeks, multiple 'Code Blacks' were issued, and the union sent a tweet on Twitter tagging Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario's Health Minister Sylvia Jones, claiming paramedics are overworked and understaffed.

James Jovanovic, President of CUPE Local 2974, says what the public should be aware of when it comes to ambulances in the region.

"When we're in 'Code Black', unfortunately there's not much that can be done by the public. What they need to do is, first they need to be aware of the situation as far as what the current state of EMS is in the province, in our local community, and the issues with health care in general."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CUPE Paramedics of Windsor-Essex Twitter

He says he wants the public to know that if they are in doubt, they are always able to call for an ambulance.

"When in doubt, if you believe that you are in an emergency, then I would encourage you to call 911 and then we can always at least attend, and help determine whether or not you need to attend the emergency room or if there are other options available."

He says unfortunately this has been an issue for many years now, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are systemic issues that are impacting EMS that have led us to this point where if things are not done on a provincial level, but also on a municipal level, then they're going to continue. And unfortunately there is not a direct path of correction currently in place, or being acknowledged at least locally."

A list is posted on the Essex-Windsor EMS website for when it is the right time to call an ambulance. Some urgent matters include loss of consciousness, sudden confusion, trouble speaking, dizziness, severe chest pain, breathing difficulty or shortness of breath, broken bones or bleeding.

Other options to speak to a health care professional include contacting your doctor or going to a walk-in clinic, calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000, or using alternate transportation to go to a hospital emergency room.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Essex-Windsor EMS Twitter