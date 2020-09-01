Windsor-Essex Has 12 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced this morning, six are the result of close contact with someone with the virus, one is retirement home resident while five are under investigation.

The health unit says 18 people are now in the hospital receiving care while two others are in the intensive care unit.

The region now has 2,533 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 72 deaths and 2,371 cases listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at one long-term care or retirement home and at one workplace.