Windsor-Essex Heading Towards Red Status

It appears Windsor-Essex is heading towards red status under the province's COVID-19 Response Framework.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says as of today, Windsor-Essex would fall under the control (stringent measures) zone.

"Based on the numbers, I think it's pretty evident that we are but again as I said the qualitative data would also be taken into consideration and we'll see what the province decides," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the projected status could still change depending on the number of local confirmed COVID-19 cases over next couple of days.

"Just going with the qualitative data, the numbers are increasing everyday so we are definitely at risk but we wanted to give another couple of days to see how things unfold," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says there are a number of additional restrictions if Windsor-Essex moves to the red status.

He says some of those restrictions are for bars, restaurants and gyms.

"It will no longer be four people per table," says Dr. Ahmed. "I think there's a total capacity limit of 10 that can stay indoor which essentially means that most of these places will turn out again to be take out place whether than dining in and same goes for money of the classes that are happening at gyms."

Windsor-Essex is currently in orange status. The area moved to the restrict (intermediate measures) zone on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to update statuses for regions across the province on Friday.