Windsor-Essex high schools to receive high-tech machines due to $748,000 investment

Windsor-Essex high schools will be seeing new high-tech machines.

The Ontario government is investing over $748,000 to purchase high-tech machines for high schools in the region, helping young people gain the skills they need to prepare for careers in tooling and machining.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor Tecumseh and Anthony Leardi, MPP for Essex, on behalf of Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Equipment ranges from CNC milling centres, lathes, and plasma cutters to CNC desktop milling machines, high precision conventional milling machines, lathes with readouts, as well as tool kits and cutting tools.

High school's that will receive the equipment are Belle River District, General Amherst, Kingsville District, North Star, Riverside, Vincent Massey, Herman Academy, Freedom Academy, and St. Anne's.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, MPP Andrew Dowie says these machines will help students develop the skills earlier on.

"Having them physically located in high schools achieves a whole lot of goals, for one it makes them more familiar to students, and having those kinds of career in the trades more accessible. But further, across Ontario how important it was for the industry to have that skill set develop at an early age."

He says Windsor-Essex has a substantial footprint in the field.

"There are 40 high schools in total that are receiving, and a huge chunk of them are down our way. So, it's really something else. I mean, really, it's not a surprise. We have a substantial footprint already with respect to tool and mold."

Dowie adds that this will help students gain familiarity with the machines.

"Obviously having the familiarity of the equipment, and being shown how it works at school with some projects of a certain complexity at the school. And then you can build on that with potential career prospects in a commercial environment where you're actually making products for market."

Dowie says he's heard from across the province that employers are looking for workers who feel comfortable with the machines and equipment, and this is the perfect opportunity for students to prepare.

Equipment deliveries for this program began in November 2022, however some of the equipment won't be delivered to the high schools until the beginning of April.