Home sales are up in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) monthly report, 326 properties sold in February.

That's up 5.84% compared to February 2023.

There were 659 new listings last month, an increase of 3.94% from a year ago.

WECAR says the average sales price in February was $576,546.

That's a 10.14% jump compared to February 2023.