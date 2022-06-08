Windsor-Essex hospitals to keep mask mandate in place

Hospitals in Windsor-Essex have announced plans to maintain mask mandates.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (OCMOH) announced a directive earlier this spring that existing masking requirements in select higher-risk indoor settings such as hospitals would continue until June 11, 2022.

After the directive expires this coming Saturday, it's up to hospitals on whether masking will continue.

Despite experiencing lower community levels of COVID-19, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will not be changing its masking policies and procedures, which applies to all visitors, patients (as tolerated), and all staff regardless of what area they work in.

This also takes into consideration the higher risk environment in which WRH, ESHC and HDGH operates with many elderly and immune compromised patients.

After June 11, anyone entering the hospital will still be required to wear a medical grade mask.