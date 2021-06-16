Windsor-Essex in Position to Enter Step Two of Reopening Plan: Dr. Wajid Ahmed

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is comfortable with the region moving into Step 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says Windsor-Essex is in a position to move to the next stage and whenever the province announces the move, he'll be comfortable with it.

"Let's say if the trend continues, if the province announce that maybe this weekend or the next weekend, we can move to the next step, I'd be comfortable with that," he explains.

"In Step 2 of the reopening plan, we do talk about at least 20 per cent of the people vaccinated with two doses so we have already crossed that mark and crossed that significantly at more than 25 per cent," says Dr. Ahmed. "So we are in a better position to maybe consider reopening but I always caution in terms of the active cases."

Ontario entered Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday.

Under the current provincial guidelines, the province will stay in Stepone for at least 21 days. As of now, the earliest Ontario can shift to Step 2 would be July 2.