Windsor, Essex, Lakeshore and Tecumseh open their splash pads for the year

Splash pads across Windsor, Essex and in Tecumseh are now open.

Windsor's 11 splash pads will be open as of Friday, May 19, weather permitting.

They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The splash pads in Windsor are located at the following locations:

- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, washrooms open during splash pad open times

- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

- Ford City Splash Pad in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

- Fontainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue

- Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad in Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road washrooms available

- Mic Mac Splash Pad at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available

- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are free of charge.

The Town of Tecumseh opened its two splash pads on Thursday.

The splash pads are located in St. Mary's Park at 12020 County Rd. 34 and McAuliffe Park at 2391 St. Alphonse St.

The splash pads in Colchester, Harrow and Essex are also open.

They will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Victoria Day weekend until early October, weather permitting.

The splash pad locations are:

- Colchester Splash Pad, 100 Jackson Street

- Harrow Splash Pad, McAffee Street

- Essex Splash Pad, 60 Fairview Avenue West (Essex Centre Sports Complex)

In Lakeshore starting Saturday, May 20, the splash pads at Lakeview Park and River Ridge Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre splash pad will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.