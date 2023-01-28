Windsor-Essex launches ninth annual 'Polar Plunge' campaign

The annual 'Polar Plunge' campaign is back for its ninth year.

The 'Polar Plunge Kickoff' was held on January 25, where close to 100 St. Clair College students participated in a snow filled slip-and-slide on the baseball diamond at the Sports Park.

The Colleges Student Government and Athletic Association donated $2,500 each and the Colleges Alumni Association donated $10,000.

St. Clair students pose together after taking part in the kickoff for the 'Polar Plunge' campaign, where over 100 students slid on a snow filled slip-and-slide on the baseball diamond at the Sports Park. Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of John Fairley, Vice President of College Communications and Community Relations at St. Clair College)

All of the proceeds from the campaign will go towards Special Olympics Ontario, which provides individuals with an intellectual disability in communities across the province the opportunity to participate in sport and recreational activities.

Windsor-Essex has 120 athletes that compete in Special Olympics programs.

Adam Young, Windsor Police Constable, says this gives those in local Special Olympics programs to take part in sports.

"All the proceeds raised from the event go to Special Olympics Ontario, which helps support our local Special Olympics programs. And giving our athletes in our city and then the region, and the province, an place and an opportunity to participate in an organized sport."

A St. Clair College student participates in a snow filled slip-and-slide on the baseball diamond at the Sports Park to kick off the annual 'Polar Plunge' campaign. Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of John Fairley, Vice President of College Communications and Community Relations at St. Clair College)

He says they are back in-person following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being down for two years with the pandemic has made things difficult, like everyone is aware of and was a part of. And now, we did a virtual plunge and we had a great support from the community. But being in-person, that's been missed. We're expecting, and hoping for, a real enthusiastic approach from the community to get back into the swing of things and make up for lost ground."

He says it's a great cause and a great time.

"This is the greatest event to get in there. You're jumping for a cause. The water isn't as cold as you'd think it is, it's actually so cold that it's hot. But, it's all for a good cause. People jump in, once you leave the pool, at the Aquatic Centre we have a heated pool which you can re-warm yourself up. It's a great, great time for everyone being involved. And just knowing you gave back to the community and athletes that really deserve our support."

The official event will be held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Friday, February 24 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in donating to the campaign or those looking to take part in the plunge can do so on the Polar Plunge website.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi