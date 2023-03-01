Windsor-Essex looking at another bout of winter weather Friday

After last week's ice storm, Windsor-Essex could be looking at some more winter weather at the end of this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a few cloudy days on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of showers Wednesday, and then snow and local blowing snow for Friday with a high of plus 1°C.

Senior climatologist David Phillips says a system is tracking our way from the United States which could change depending on the temperature.

"The fact that temperatures seem to be very close to the freezing mark, we're calling right now for it to be snow but if it precipitates during the warming temperatures it would be just rain," he continued. "So we're not calling for any freezing rain right quite yet as there's a lot of uncertainty in exactly the track of the storm, the timing of it and the amount."

Phillips says they'll have a better handle on exactly what to expect as the week moves along, but it doesn't look like a heavy precipitation event.

"It's the type of precipitation you get, is it the rain, the snow or the freezing rain. Fortunately you're going to see warmer temperatures this week, so that's going to help to thaw the ground and maybe evaporate some of that moisture that does fall. And get you in a better situation when the next kind of precipitation event comes."

Phillips says this week will be up and down weather wise, but March is looking good.

"Looks a little cooler next week, I don't know whether that's good news or bad news. Sort of up and down this week, but the forecast for March is looking normal, seasonable," Phillips added.

On Saturday the forecast is calling for a slight chance of flurries during the day, but then it should be precipitation free to kick off the first week of March.

- with files from AM800's The Shift