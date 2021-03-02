Windsor-Essex Loses Five More People to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with five additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the deaths were all from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, five are related to outbreaks, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and 10 are still under investigation.

There are now 280 active cases in the community.

44 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,037 cases since the pandemic began with 12,370 cases listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care-retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 387 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.