Windsor-Essex man killed in hit and run in Rochester, N.Y.

New York State Police investigators are looking for a suspect after a man from Windsor-Essex was killed in a hit and run in the city of Rochester.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Trayner.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, an adult male was walking on the westbound lanes of the Inner Loop between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit, that's when he was struck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.

State Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to call State Police at 585-398-4100.

More information will be released after notification to the family is made.

Anthony Trayner (Photo provided to AM800 by Trayner family spokesperson)