Windsor-Essex Moving to Red Control Level

Windsor-Essex is moving into the Red Control level under Ontario's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The province made the announcement just after 1 p.m. Friday. According to the province, the steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus with new cases on the rise.

Windsor-Essex had 51 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The new restrictions under the Red Control level go into effect at 12 a.m. Monday.

“The fact that we have moved three times in the past three weeks is an obvious indicator that the situation in our region is significant, and getting worse,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “It hurts having to take another step back, but that’s what we’ll do, and together we’ll regroup as a community and refocus our efforts on keeping each other safe”.

Changes will impact bars and restaurants as the limit of customers allowed to be seated indoors will be ten with groups of people sitting together not exceeding four.

The limit for all organized public events and social gatherings is five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Gyms and fitness studios will be allowed to stay open but will have a maximum of ten people indoor and 25 for outdoor classes.

No teams will be permitted to play games or participate in practices. The City of Windsor is going a step further by suspending recreational services in pools, arenas and community centres for a two-week period in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A full list of the new restrictions can be found here.