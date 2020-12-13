Windsor-Essex Officially Enters COVID-19 Lockdown Monday

Windsor-Essex officially enters the grey lockdown level of the province's COVID-19 response framework Monday at midnight.

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings are permitted, except with members of the same household — people who live alone are allowed to gather with one other household.

Weddings and funerals can have 10 people indoors and 10 outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

All outdoor public events and social gatherings with physical distancing are limited to 10 people.

Meeting and event spaces are closed, with exceptions for childcare and day camps for kids, court services, government services, mental health and addictions support services.

Personal care services, gaming establishments, museums, art galleries, and indoor cinemas must close.

All indoor and outdoor dine-in services have stopped at bars and restaurants with take out, drive-thru, and delivery allowed to continue.

In-person shopping isn't allowed under lockdown at most retail stores, but people can still shop in-person at retailers selling groceries, hardware stores; beer, wine, and liquor stores are also permitted to stay open.

A 50 per cent capacity limit is in place for all businesses.

Municipal services throughout Essex County have shifted to online and by phone with issues that require an in person visit allowed by appointment only.

More on information on the current restrictions can be found on the provinces COVID-19 response website.