Windsor-Essex Passes 15K Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Another COVID-19 milestone for Windsor-Essex, according to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit. (WECHU)

The region has topped more than 15,000 (15,022) confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic Thursday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says when he sees the number, the first thing that comes to his mind is "we're still dealing with the pandemic."

He says it's unfortunate case counts continue to increase.

"The surge we have seen in December, January was really scary and basically deflated us for the most part with that many cases in such a short period of time," he says.

The health unit continues to look at the silver lining, according to Dr. Ahmed.

"We are continuing to rollout the vaccine in the region and we are covering a large number of people," says Dr. Ahmed. "We have vaccinated more than 130,000 individuals in our region that constitute roughly 31 per cent of our people at least with one dose."

He's asking the community to do its part to reduce the transmission of the virus but is also asking residents to get the first available vaccine that's available to them.

"We know just vaccination would not save the problem," says Dr. Ahmed. "We have to do a good case in contact management and we have to contain the cases in our community. So all of that work is important but it's unfortunate that we continue to see cases increasing in our community."

Of the 15,022 cases in Windsor-Essex, 14,132 are considered resolved.

There are currently 478 active cases in the region, according to the WECHU.