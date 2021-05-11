Windsor-Essex Pharmacies Use Up AstraZeneca Vaccine Supply

It appears pharmacies across Windsor-Essex have used up their supply of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

That's according to the CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Theresa Marentette says as of late last week, pharmacies have used up the vaccine that was allotted to the area.

She says it's still unknown when pharmacies will receive their next shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"I believe there probably will be more vaccine available to pharmacies," she says. "We might just not have it at this time so if people are on waitlists, keep your waitlist but if there is another opportunity that arises take that opportunity to get vaccinated."

Marentette says if you are on a waitlist and get vaccinated, make sure to cancel your spot on the waitlist.

"If someone is on a waitlist whether it's at a mass vaccination site or a pharmacy and they do get their vaccine through which ever method, we would love it, if they would cancel the other appointment," says Marentette. "So then we don't have no shows and people not attending for their appointment."

Pharmacist Alex Zakaria from Rob's Whole Health Pharmacy administers the AstraZeneca vaccine, March 11, 2021 (Photo by AM800's Patty Handysides)

Late last month, the province announced pharmacies could administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals 40 and over.

The health unit is now booking appointments for individuals 40 and over at the mass vaccination clinics.

There are 14 pharmacies in Windsor-Essex that are administering the Moderna vaccine. Those pharmacies are in the hot spot postal code areas.

Nearly all of the 2.3-million AstraZeneca doses delivered to Canada so far have been used.