Windsor-Essex pizza restaurants ready for the busiest day of the year

Pizza restaurants across Windsor-Essex are gearing up for one of the busiest days of the year for pizza orders.

Super Bowl Sunday is consistently one of, if not the busiest day of the year, with people ordering pizza to have during the NFL championship game.

The owner of Antonino's Original Pizza says as of Friday, they were already starting to make dough and get all the topping prepared for Sunday.

Joe Ciaravino says thinks more people will host Super Bowl parties this year compared to previous years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recommends you order well ahead of time.

"If you want pizza before kick off or around kick off time, you got to order ahead," he says. "We reserve oven space much like a restaurants reserves dining space, table and seats in a restaurant. We only have so much room in our ovens, we kind of break it up into 15 minute blocks and allocate a certain number of pizzas per 15 minute block."

Ciaravino says when it comes to pizza, Super Bowl is King.

"King sizes and queen sizes are the most popular. We do sell a fair bit of larges but kings and queens are definitely the most popular, that 32 and 24 piece," he adds.

Super Bowl LVII will see the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will be played at on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi