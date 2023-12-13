Windsor-Essex Pride Fest heartbroken with Lakeshore's new Flag Protocol Policy

The president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is heartbroken after a decision by Lakeshore council.

Wendi Nicholson says Lakeshore's decision to update its Flag Protocol Policy and only fly federal, provincial, Franco-Ontario and municipal flags on town property is a horrible and terrible decision.

She understands it's for all other flags but speaking about the Pride flag, Nicholson says seeing the flag up, means it's a safe place for people.

"You see these smaller communities that are putting the flags up and wanting it to be a safe place for people, in my head is essentially Lakeshore is saying you know what we don't want the 2SLGBTQIA+ coming here, it's not a safe place for us," she says.

Nicholson says flag raisings are important to communities and organizations.

"It's a sense of basically pride to see your flag flying at a federal, municipal flag pole, it's like you know what they support my community," says Nicholson.

She says with the decision she's wondering if Lakeshore supports her and her community.

"By saying you know what, no other flags other than these are going up and basically they're just saying you know what, it doesn't matter who you are, we don't care who you are, you go and do whatever you do and we're not going to really be caring about what other community is," she says.

Nicholson says Windsor-Essex Pride Fest did not hear from the municipality before council made its decision.

She says she'll willing to talk to the town and council about the updated policy.

Council made the decision after receiving an increase for flag raisings.

Lakeshore's previous Flag Protocol Policy went into effect in March 2009.

Nicholson says Windsor-Essex Pride Fest have hosted flag raising events in Tecumseh, Essex, and Windsor.