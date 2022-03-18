Windsor-Essex Pride Fest receives funding boost to upgrade programs and services

Windsor Essex Pride Fest welcomed members of the public to its office on Ottawa Street Thursday to mark the Ontario Trillium Foundation's $80,1000 in funding from the Resilient Communities Fund.

Officials say the money will improve the programs and services Pride Fest delivers to the Windsor Essex LGBTQ2S+ community.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky was on hand to make the announcement.

She congratulated Pride Fest on it success, and said the investment will provide much needed funding so that all members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have access to programming that will enhance social connections.

"There are many LGBTQ2S+ community members in Windsor-Essex who will benefit from this funding, and it ensures that safe, engaging social and recreational programs and services are accessible for all,” Gretzky said.

The funding has allowed Pride Fest to build organizational resilience and improve the delivery of their programs and services with the purchase of updated technology, including equipment and software, health and safety training, program supplies and materials, online program consultant services, and more.

Pride Fest president Wendi Nicholson says the impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated.

"Fundraising for our organization during COVID-19 was affected dramatically and this grant has allowed us to continue to deliver our social programs and services across Windsor-Essex for all members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, its allies, friends and supporters," she continued. "The funding for upgrades to our programs and services ensured that these vital programs were available for the community and that everyone had the opportunity to have connections and engage in fun, safe and meaningful activities."