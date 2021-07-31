Windsor-Essex Receives $9.3-M for More Affordable Housing

Windsor-Essex is getting $9.3-million to build 35 new affordable housing units.

Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Ahmed Hussen announced the funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative at 3100 Meadowbrook Ln. in Windsor, Ont. Friday morning.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says every new unit counts with more than 5,800 people waiting affordable housing in the community.

"We do have people on a waiting list and that number is unacceptable to all of us," he says. "Each of us, regardless of our level of government, are committed to making a difference to improve the situation in our country, our province, in our region and right here in our city."

This fund requires the units to be built in just 12 months. Dilkens says the city will provide additional funding when they're complete.

"It is an important project for the community that will unlock a $10-million co-investment from the City of Windsor to help operate these facilities," he says.

The 10-storey affordable housing development on Meadowbrook Lane is still under construction.

Seventy-six of the 145-units are affordable housing stock that will be available for rent by August of next year.

The federal government also announced $90-million to renovate and refurbish existing affordable housing units in the city earlier in 2021.