Windsor-Essex receives another year of funding for Isolation and Recovery Centre

Windsor-Essex has secured the funding needed to continue the Isolation and Recovery Centre for temporary foreign workers.

According to a release from the federal government, an additional $68-million will be provided to isolation sites across Canada over the next year to help provide safe accommodation for workers who have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it.

Funding for the centre in Windsor-Essex was set to run out at the end of March, but the boost will allow it to stay open until March 2023.

The region welcomes more than 8,000 foreign workers each year and the centre has been integral in the local COVID-19 response providing accommodations to over 2,500 farm workers since the pandemic began.

In early January, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was forced to put a ban on temporary foreign workers entering the region as the Isolation and Recovery Centre was at full capacity — that ban has since been lifted.