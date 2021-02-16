Windsor-Essex Receives More Than 15 Centimetres of Snow
Between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow has fallen in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says some parts of the region are experiencing more.
He says the system came up from the Gulf of Mexico and was able to tap into a lot of moisture.
Coulson says the storm shaped up the way it was suppose to.
"The only real difference I think from what we initially expected was the first shot of snow early yesterday really didn't pan out," says Coulson. "It kind of dried out as it went through and we were expecting to get a few centimetres from that initial shot knowing that the second one was going to be more significant anyways and that certainly turned out to be the case."
He says there is still some uncertainty but it looks like the region will be getting more snow later this week.
"One model is taking the system a little further south and that's going to keep the amounts lower for the area," he says. "Other system is still pushing it a bit further north so a fair bit of uncertainty for amounts. So it's probably going to be sometime tomorrow when the forecasters get a better sense of what we could be looking at and if there is a possibility of another 15 plus centimetre snowfall, we could see more in the way of snow fall warnings being issued."
As for the temperature, Coulson says the temperature will remain colder than normal heading into the weekend.