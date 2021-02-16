Windsor-Essex Receives More Than 15 Centimetres of Snow

Between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow has fallen in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says some parts of the region are experiencing more.

He says the system came up from the Gulf of Mexico and was able to tap into a lot of moisture.

Coulson says the storm shaped up the way it was suppose to.

"The only real difference I think from what we initially expected was the first shot of snow early yesterday really didn't pan out," says Coulson. "It kind of dried out as it went through and we were expecting to get a few centimetres from that initial shot knowing that the second one was going to be more significant anyways and that certainly turned out to be the case."