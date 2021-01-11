Windsor-Essex Records 142 New COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 142 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 11 are related to outbreaks, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 126 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,728 active cases in the community.

99 confirmed cases are in hospital with 17 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 9,815 cases since the pandemic began with 6,877 listed as resolved.

There are 21 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 19 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 210 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.