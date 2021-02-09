Windsor-Essex Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was from a long-term care home and the other is from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, two are related to outbreaks, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and seven are still under investigation.

There are 314 active cases in the community.

53 confirmed cases are in the hospital with 12 people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,393 cases since the pandemic began with 11,734 listed as resolved.

There are 10 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with nine workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and four hospital outbreaks.

There have been 345 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.