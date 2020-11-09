Windsor-Essex Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 13 are close contact with a previously confirmed case, two are related to travel outside of North America while five others are under investigation.

The region now has 113 active cases with one person receiving care in the hospital.

This area now has 2,943 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,754 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at four long-term care or retirement homes.