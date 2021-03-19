Windsor-Essex Records 29 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, three are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and 18 are still under investigation.

There are now 279 active cases in the community.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,534 cases since the pandemic began with 12,854 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks and four community outbreaks.

There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.