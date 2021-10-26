Windsor-Essex records 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, one is travel related, and nine are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 170 active cases in the community, with 92 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,842 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,830 are the Delta variant.

There are five workplace outbreaks, six school outbreaks, and three community outbreaks.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,423 cases since the pandemic began with 19,790 listed as resolved.

There have been 463 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 635,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.