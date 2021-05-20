Windsor-Essex Records 36 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 18 are considered community, one is travel related to the United States and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,500 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,384 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 348 active cases in the community, with 167 being variant of concern cases.

23 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,255 cases since the pandemic began with 15,485 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 422 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 229,155 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 62.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.