Windsor-Essex Records 53 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 53 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 13 are considered community, and 21 are still under investigation.

There have been 301 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 424 active cases in the community, 124 are variant of concern cases.

Six confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,438 cases since the pandemic began with 13,607 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

There have been 407 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 117,385 doses of the vaccine have been administered.