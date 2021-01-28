Windsor-Essex Records 53 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 12 are related to outbreaks, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, one is travel related outside of Canada and 25 are still under investigation.

There are now 821 active cases in the community.

92 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,968 cases since the pandemic began with 10,843 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 26 workplace outbreaks and five hospital outbreaks.

There have been 304 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.