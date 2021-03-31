Windsor-Essex Records 54 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 54 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, and 27 are still under investigation.

There are now 329 active cases in the community.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with four people in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,891 cases since the pandemic began with 13,159 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks, four community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have been 403 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 90,894 doses of the vaccine has been administered.