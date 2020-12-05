Windsor-Essex Records 80 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced Saturday morning, nine are considered close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired, two cases involve agri-farm workers, one is a healthcare worker while 66 other cases are still under investigation.

The health unit also added another death from Friday, a man in his 80s from the community.

There are now 3,941 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the region since the pandemic began along with 83 deaths. 3,431 cases are listed as resolved.

There is currently 427 active cases in the area.

The health unit is also tracking a number of outbreaks including seven in long-term care or retirement homes, nine in a workplace, three in schools, two in hospitals and one in the community.

The health unit has also added two more possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The first one is at Footlocker in Devonshire Mall in Windsor on Nov.27 from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second potential exposure point is at the A&W at 3090 Dougall Ave. in Windsor on Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Nov. 24, 26 and 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on each of those days.

The health unit is asking residents who visited these establishments on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if they do begin to feel ill to contact their health care provider.

The latest possible community exposure points can be found on

the health unit's website.