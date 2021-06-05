Windsor-Essex Records Another Death, 17 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and another death linked to the virus.

Officials say the latest death is community-based involving a man in his 70s.

Of the new cases announced Saturday morning, eight of the cases are community acquired, three are the result of close contact with a previously confirmed case while six are still under investigation.

There is currently 163 active cases in the community including 91 variant of concern cases.

The health unit also reports that 18 people are receiving hospital care for the virus.

There have been 16,625 confirmed cases of the virus in this area since the pandemic began with 16,034 cases listed as resolved. 428 deaths have also been recorded.

There is five workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

To date, 258,357 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.