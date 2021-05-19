Windsor-Essex Records Another Death and 70 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases along with one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, two are outbreak related, 25 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 13 are considered community, and 30 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,454 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,351 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 358 active cases in the community, with 158 being variant of concern cases.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,219 cases since the pandemic began with 15,439 listed as resolved.

There are nine workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 422 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 225,513 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 61.5 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.