Windsor-Essex Records Three New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced three new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, one is a resident of a long-term care or retirement home, one is a close contact to a previously confirmed case while the other case is under investigation.

There are currently 63 active cases in the region.

There are now 2,872 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,733 cases are now listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place in two long-term care or retirement homes.