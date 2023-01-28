Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce announce 'Business Excellence Awards' finalists

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced details of its signature event, the Business Excellence Awards.

The Premier Business Event of the Year recognizes outstanding businesses, individuals and community groups.

The event includes a Red Carpet Arrival, Awards Show in the Chrysler Theatre showcasing 12 categories, and an elegant dinner in the Skyline Ballroom at the St. Clair College Centre For the Arts.

Three Award winners for 'Business Ambassador', '2023 Believe Windsor-Essex Award' and the 'ATHENA Leadership Award' were announced on Thursday.

The winner of the newest category, 'Business Ambassador', was announced based on independent judging of nominations submitted last Fall by Chamber of Commerce Members and the general public.

Keith White, the Vice President and General Manager of fashion retailer FREEDS, was chosen as the inaugural Business Ambassador Award winner for his leadership, his gregarious and jovial personality, all while inspiring the FREEDS team.

The '2023 Believe Windsor-Essex Award', was awarded to Lisa and Brian Schwab for their on-going support of numerous not-for-profit organizations, events, and community groups, including T2B, Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and ART Windsor-Essex.

And lastly, the 'ATHENA Leadership Award' was presented to Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli. She is the Owner and Vice President of Operations of Windsor-based Insight Advantage and is a role model, mentor and business advisor to women.

Three finalists in each of the remaining eight categories will compete for a coveted Business Excellence Award.

The '2023 Business Excellence Awards' will be held in person Wednesday May 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the awards can be purchased on the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce website.