Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Glad to See the Entire Region in Stage Two

The President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is delighted to see Leamington and Kingsville enter stage two of the province's recovery plan.

Rakesh Naidu says both municipalities are important to the region and it was painful to see them held back while other municipalities in the area were allowed to reopen.

"This is the first step of many that we need to be taken to get us back to where we were before COVID-19," says Naidu.

He says the chamber is relieved to see the entire region in stage two.

"This is the beginning of still a long journey and some struggles to come because now we've been given the go ahead, the green signal to reopen now the real test is how do we recovery from this," says Naidu. "How we can ensure that there's business volume, that businesses remain viable, profitable and that people can go back safely to the places to work, that clients, customers and patrons go back to the places of their choice."

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the province announced Leamington and Kingsville can enter stage two of the province's recovery plan.

Both municipalities were allowed to enter stage two just after midnight on Tuesday.

Leamington and Kingsville were the last two municipalities in Ontario to move to stage two.

They were held back because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the agri-food sector.