Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce to Hold Federal Election Debate

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting a federal election debate.

Chamber president and CEO Rakesh Naidu says the chamber is working with YourTV Windsor to broadcast the event.

He says it takes place on Friday, September 10, but will not include a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates for Windsor West at the Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce all candidates debate, Hellenic Centre, October 1, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

Naidu says the chamber did not want to risk anyone's health including the candidates, that's why there is no live audience.

"We would have preferred to have in-person with an audience and being able to do what we've done in the past, but we are just cognizant of the rising number of cases and we want to make sure that everyone is safe," Naidu said.

Naidu says candidates from the four parties with the highest number of seats in the House of Commons will take part in the debate.

"This time we will be asking about four to six questions to all candidates," Naidu continued. "Questions that are important to our community, important to the riding in which they're contesting from."

The debate will air on YourTV Cable 11 or 700 starting at 6 p.m.

It will also be streamed online on the chamber's YouTube channel.

Each riding (Essex, Windsor West and Windsor-Tecumseh) will debate for one hour.

The chamber is providing more details later this week.

The Federal Election is September 20, 2021.