iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor-Essex Remains in Stage Two, Local Restaurant Owner Disappointed

AM800-News-The-Goat-LaSalle-Bar-Area-May-2019.jpg

A local restaurant owner is surprised Windsor-Essex is not moving into stage three of the province's recovery plan.

Matt Komsa is a partner of of WKND Hospitality Group which includes The G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery, Bull & Barrel and Wild Child Nightlife.

He says he's disappointed by the announcement and was caught off guard by it.

"I thought that Windsor might move ahead and follow a trend that some of the county might not go along so obviously very disappointed and a little shocked," says Komsa. 

He says he's for some good news next week.

"I hope so, I just watch the numbers that come out of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit everyday and if the numbers stay high obviously I don't have very many expectations, if they start lowering, they we get to move onto stage three," says Komsa.      

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, the provincial government announced Windsor-Essex would remain in stage two for at least another week.

The province gave the green light to Toronto and Peel to enter stage three effective this Friday.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE