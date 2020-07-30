Windsor-Essex Remains in Stage Two, Local Restaurant Owner Disappointed

A local restaurant owner is surprised Windsor-Essex is not moving into stage three of the province's recovery plan.

Matt Komsa is a partner of of WKND Hospitality Group which includes The G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery, Bull & Barrel and Wild Child Nightlife.

He says he's disappointed by the announcement and was caught off guard by it.

"I thought that Windsor might move ahead and follow a trend that some of the county might not go along so obviously very disappointed and a little shocked," says Komsa.

He says he's for some good news next week.

"I hope so, I just watch the numbers that come out of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit everyday and if the numbers stay high obviously I don't have very many expectations, if they start lowering, they we get to move onto stage three," says Komsa.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, the provincial government announced Windsor-Essex would remain in stage two for at least another week.

The province gave the green light to Toronto and Peel to enter stage three effective this Friday.