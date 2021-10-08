Windsor-Essex reports 36 new COVID cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases announced this morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 6 are considered community, two cases are outbreak related, two are travel and eight are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 255 active cases in the community, with 157 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,509 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,838 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,502 are the Delta variant.

There are 17 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,978 cases since the pandemic began with 19,265 listed as resolved.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 620,641 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.