Windsor-Essex resident reflects on attending Ottawa truck convoy

For the third straight day the trucker convoy continues in the nation's capital.

Truckers and other protesters are in Ottawa continuing their anti-vaccine mandate protest on Parliament Hill.

Canada Unity, the primary group behind the truck convoy suggests the demonstrators plan to visit shopping centres en masse without masks to flout public health rules, throw loud block parties and pressure the media.

AM800's The Morning Drive took calls Monday morning on the convoy, and Jeremy from Windsor-Essex attended the protest over the weekend with his brother.

"We went out there and it was nothing but peace, unity between the people and I think it looks great on the Conservatives for being out there. So God bless Pierre Poilievre for being out there, showing his support."

He says they're not anti-vaxxers.

"There was lots of people that were vaccinated that were there. I am vaccinated, I am not an anti-vaxxer, I am anti against all these force vaccinations and stuff like that."

Jeremy says he's vaccinated but is against forced vaccinations.

"People should not have lost their jobs over all this I think and now they're hurting and everything else" he continued. "They brought down the truckers before all this. It was 16,000 of them that were laid off by Trudeau. It was not them leaving it and trying to destroy the food chain."

Ottawa police have launched several criminal investigations, including into the desecration of monuments after protesters were shown dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

The estimated cost of the massive policing effort is more than 800-thousand-dollars per day.

Several truckers have said they plan to stay parked until all their demands are met.