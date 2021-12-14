Windsor-Essex schools add 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at schools across Windsor-Essex.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, four classes and two bus cohorts were dismissed Tuesday following single cases at St. Pius and St. Louis elementary schools along with St. Anne high school.

Meanwhile, the Greater Essex County District School Board is adding 12 student cases.

Single cases were found at Bellewood, Hetherington, Eastwood, John Campbell and Lakeshore Discovery elementary schools as well as Kingsville, Walkerville and Riverside high schools.

Hugh Beaton elementary and Leamington high school each saw two student cases.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at seven schools across the region after outbreaks at St. John Vianney, Begley and Centennial Central were lifted Tuesday.