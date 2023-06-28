Windsor-Essex schools to keep kids inside due to poor air quality

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board will both be keeping all students inside today due to poor air quality across the region.

Both boards tweeted out word that due to the current air quality conditions, students are to remain indoors for all scheduled recesses, breaks and outdoor activities for the remainder of the day.

This is the last day of school before the summer break begins for students across the region.

Toronto, Windsor and Chicago are among the cities with the worst air quality in the world right now.

It's all due to heavy clouds of smoke drifting south from forest fires in northern Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements warning of high levels of air pollution and urging people at higher risk of suffering adverse health effects to stay indoors.

Haze has settled over most of the Great Lakes region while unhealthy air has moved as far south as Kentucky and Missouri.

