iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor-Essex Sees First COVID-19 Death in Nearly a Month

am800-news-covid-19-windsor-essex

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Windsor-Essex resident.

On Sunday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported an additional death bringing the region's total to 72.

This is the first death in nearly a month with the last reported on July 29.

Sunday also saw seven new cases of the virus — all in residents of long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 2,292 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

There are still two long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — that's Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor and New Beginnings in Leamington.

Outbreaks are still being reported at two farms in Leamington.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE