Windsor-Essex Sees First COVID-19 Death in Nearly a Month

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Windsor-Essex resident.

On Sunday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported an additional death bringing the region's total to 72.

This is the first death in nearly a month with the last reported on July 29.

Sunday also saw seven new cases of the virus — all in residents of long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 2,292 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

There are still two long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — that's Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor and New Beginnings in Leamington.

Outbreaks are still being reported at two farms in Leamington.