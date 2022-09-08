Windsor-Essex shares their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor and Essex County have expressed their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, died at the age of 96 on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has asked that flags at City of Windsor facilities be lowered to half-mast in respect and recognition of the passing of the Queen.

Dilkens said in a statement that he's deeply saddened to learn about her death.

"Today, the world lost a leader with quiet influence and immeasurable grace. A family also lost their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For many, The Queen was a fixture throughout our entire lives. Her lifetime of service will be honoured and treasured, recognized and debated in the coming days and weeks. The Queen participated in, and lived through such significant moments in our shared history and her contributions cannot be overstated."

Flags at City of Windsor facilities will be flown at half-mast, and Windsor City Hall will be illuminated in purple.

More details regarding public memorials and commemoration events will be shared in the days ahead as plans are confirmed.

Flags are also being lowered at other Windsor-Essex locations.

Essex County warden Gary McNamara issued a statement expressing his condolences.

"On behalf of the County of Essex, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a remarkable woman who led a life of extraordinary service as Canada's reigning monarch for more than 70 years."

McNamara adds that flags at the Essex County Civic Centre and other County facilities are being lowered to half-staff.